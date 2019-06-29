Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holds Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL); As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Holding by $481,740

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 15.45M shares traded or 52.06% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – MORGAN SINDALL INVESTMENTS, FOLLOWING COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT PROCESS, AGREED TERMS WITH HERTFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL; 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. — Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017; 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 09/04/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 7.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.26. About 1.40M shares traded or 184.07% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.25M shares. Park Avenue Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,917 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0% stake. Allen Invest Limited Liability Co owns 7,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 10,520 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 61.02M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wedge L Lp Nc reported 0.31% stake. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.94M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 148,949 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 198,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.02% or 5,276 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,135 shares to 180,332 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,067 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,357 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).