Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Shares Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased by $337,920 Its Stake

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.51 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 180,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.68 million, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 19.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares to 210,899 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,868 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co. 5.49M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd. Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hodges Capital stated it has 24,583 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. S&T Fincl Bank Pa owns 1,048 shares. Moreover, Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 444,195 are owned by Bartlett & Lc. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 54,357 shares. New England Inv Retirement Grp Inc Inc reported 17,383 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 128,131 shares. 20,097 were accumulated by Pure Advsrs. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 181,790 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Limited Liability owns 38,969 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Gru owns 334,515 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.