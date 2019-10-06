Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shares Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Its Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.68 million, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 5.86M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 26,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 184,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, up from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,062 shares to 263,949 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,681 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 730,160 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $164.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 77,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,625 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

