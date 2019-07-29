Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 740,269 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 08/03/2018 – Goldman’s Koch Says Earnings Justify Equity Valuations (Video); 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 9.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,387 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,197 shares. Jnba Financial owns 225 shares. Oppenheimer And has 24,218 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Endowment LP stated it has 3,940 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 223,541 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability invested in 18,683 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 60 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 16,666 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 994 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Com invested in 455,700 shares. Argent holds 13,739 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Limited Liability Company has 7,252 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

