Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $3.15 Million; As Fireeye (FEYE) Shares Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.21 Million Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 514,057 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 200,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 29,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 230,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.09 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46M for 10.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.14M shares. Payden Rygel reported 12,200 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 6,818 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Daiwa Gru invested in 0.01% or 17,486 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id, Idaho-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Profund Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 11,229 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.37% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 233,146 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has 1,340 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.42% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 25,914 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 28,498 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has 4,112 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 592,555 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 11,000 are owned by Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 31,316 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 27,717 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co has 27,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 17.25M shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 76,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 264,777 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 36,821 shares stake. 2,386 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Washington-based Icm Asset Management Wa has invested 0.25% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.28% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 400,816 shares to 514,206 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 126,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

