Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cooper Cos (COO) Valuation Rose, Bamco Upped Its Position by $17.09 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 17,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 236,750 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 57,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 235,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.76M, up from 177,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $335.44. About 131,148 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,555 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $460.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 67,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,209 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares to 186,830 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

