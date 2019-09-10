Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Its Holding

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 536,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.59M, down from 553,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 561,505 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,888 shares to 220,699 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 35,469 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Orbimed Advsr Lc accumulated 0.88% or 1.20 million shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 4,199 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fjarde Ap invested in 477,739 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc reported 31,107 shares stake. Royal London Asset invested in 667,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 36,672 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 54,473 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc accumulated 14,919 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.14% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,608 are owned by Tortoise Inv Limited Liability. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 656,286 shares. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.11% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 14,422 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.11% or 34,153 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 44,078 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,468 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Blackrock invested in 6.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 553 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 3,674 shares. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 60,564 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,577 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 148,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,995 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).