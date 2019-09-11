Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Its Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder First Quadrant LP Lowered Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 4,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,731 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.60 million, down from 244,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 2.17M shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 68,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 202,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 271,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 46.93M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $5.93 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB) by 17,406 shares to 18,585 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 53,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seizert Cap Prns Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Paragon Mgmt Lc reported 1,204 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 0.05% or 402,479 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.11% or 45,914 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 1% or 187,288 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 1.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 191,996 shares. Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Limited holds 0.02% or 8,685 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Allstate Corporation reported 755,310 shares. Altfest L J accumulated 6,824 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Longer Invs Incorporated has invested 1.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.25% or 709,226 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $349.94 million for 28.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru reported 0.87% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 21,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,933 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 350,869 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 26,151 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 960 were reported by North Star Management. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 4.02M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 2,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 12,671 shares.