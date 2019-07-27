Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Lowered Holding by $838,380

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 471 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 4,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,328 shares to 51,081 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,078 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.47% or 261,514 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited owns 2,769 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symmetry Peak Management Llc owns 350 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers holds 911 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 120 shares. Private Advsrs holds 0.59% or 1,091 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,470 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.45M shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Llc holds 9,200 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. 41,843 were accumulated by Westwood Mgmt Il. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.88% stake. 501,183 are owned by Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Driehaus Management Ltd Company has 266 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line Announces $0.17 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Keeps OR Below 80 Mark – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.