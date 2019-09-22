Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Chevron (CVX) Stake; Arrow Financial (AROW) Sentiment Is 1.65

Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 38 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 23 decreased and sold stock positions in Arrow Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.94 million shares, up from 5.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arrow Financial Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 27 New Position: 11.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc acquired 7,002 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 210,899 shares with $26.24 million value, up from 203,897 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $236.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 35,724 shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) has declined 11.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $516.09 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.

Arrow Financial Corp holds 10.41% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation for 1.39 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 41,652 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nbt Bank N A Ny has 0.13% invested in the company for 20,745 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.12% in the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 34,993 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY) stake by 1,548 shares to 15,114 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 17,892 shares and now owns 209,738 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.