Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Position in Mettler (MTD) Has Trimmed by $568,842 as Stock Value Rose; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Stake by $8.19 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 186,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.00M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 21,143 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.76 million, down from 21,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $679.59. About 46,198 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $138.95M for 29.75 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,571 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. 81,000 are held by Swiss Bancorp. Fiera Cap has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 149,571 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Qci Asset Inc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Quantum Capital Management owns 0.13% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 285 shares. Next Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 354 shares. Highland Management Lc reported 475 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 10 shares. Opus Point Prtn Lc holds 3,235 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% or 17,567 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares to 210,899 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Mettler-Toledo’s (MTD) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 4,600 shares to 21,230 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 86,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tcw Inc accumulated 29,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 4.56M were reported by Generation Limited Liability Partnership. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 4.96% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,514 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc owns 99,022 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 161,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chemical Commercial Bank holds 26,573 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,875 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 6,640 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.