Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Amphenol (APH) Position as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Ratan Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $946,500 Its Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 263,949 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, down from 268,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 1.33M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares to 198,036 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amphenol (APH) is a Cheap House in a Bad Neighborhood, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

