Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Upped by $1.43 Million; Ally Financial Has Increased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.78 Million

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.77. About 1.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.1. About 124,837 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,770 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,383 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 11,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 85 shares. Lord Abbett Co Lc owns 249,475 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Stephens Ar accumulated 1,435 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 42,960 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest Prtn Lp invested in 0.28% or 21,493 shares. Fin Counselors Inc stated it has 8,755 shares. Waverton Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.33% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 15,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 911 shares. Oz Management Lp invested in 188,522 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Elm Advisors Ltd owns 1,011 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,231 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 23,528 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,374 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 1.27% or 5,406 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 3.24% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.45% or 808 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,196 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 1.19% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Group Inc has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Investment Counsel owns 3,308 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).