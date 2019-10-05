Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Position by $868,248; Advisory Research Lifted Howard Hughes The (HHC) Stake by $8.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 210,899 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24M, up from 203,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp The (HHC) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 67,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 444,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.03M, up from 376,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lourd Cap Lc holds 80,165 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 11,916 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M&R stated it has 20,520 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And reported 8,041 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Llc holds 0.18% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 6.85M shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. St Johns Inv Management Com invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 45,014 were reported by Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.15% or 410,588 shares in its portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,985 shares to 345,765 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,696 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Incorporated by 345 shares to 26,461 shares, valued at $30.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Incorp (NYSE:THG) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,619 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL).