Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered Its Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $3.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Aar (AIR) Holder Citadel Advisors Lifted Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 5309.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 313,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 319,180 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 2,270 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 313,198 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 163,500 shares to 55,300 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 180,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,390 shares, and cut its stake in Carbon Black Inc (Put).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AAR Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 3.48 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 22,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,966 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tygh Capital reported 154,661 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,984 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 157,297 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 340,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 8,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Canal Insur holds 22,547 shares. Amer International Gru accumulated 24,812 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 17,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “SunTrust Bank Lowers Prime Rate – GuruFocus.com” on August 01, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National – CSRwire.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Corp. (BBT) shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust (STI) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).