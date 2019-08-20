Gileadsciencesinc (GILD) Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Carlson Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V)

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Gileadsciencesinc (GILD) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 119,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, down from 124,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Gileadsciencesinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 187,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 498,843 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91M, up from 311,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nikeincclassb (NYSE:NKE) by 46,286 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $96.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabetinc.Classc by 9,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 901,335 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

