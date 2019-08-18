Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Its Stake by $13.95 Million; Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.99 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34 million, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) by 109.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 214,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 410,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, up from 196,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sci(Gild for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 2,335 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 1,350 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Llc has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,258 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Planning Advsr Ltd Llc owns 32,483 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Company has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 25,411 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 10,669 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,879 shares. Deccan Value Investors Limited Partnership reported 15.18% stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 85,718 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 332,079 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 31,035 shares to 67,624 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,494 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NYSE:NSP).

