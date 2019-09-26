Gilead Sciences Ord (GILD) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Boosted Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.45 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 7,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Ord (GILD) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.26 million, up from 938,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.32% stake. Colony Group Ltd Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clean Yield Gp invested in 54,586 shares. Columbia Asset owns 6,191 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 1.67 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Elkhorn Prns LP reported 0.14% stake. Ally holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 70,000 shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 445,056 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co reported 0.71% stake. Choate Inv holds 12,674 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Com owns 43,877 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1,300 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

