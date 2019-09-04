Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 65 3.57 N/A 4.54 14.44 Retrophin Inc. 20 3.12 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gilead Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Retrophin Inc.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. are 3.6 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Retrophin Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gilead Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Gilead Sciences Inc. is $80.6, with potential upside of 28.00%. Retrophin Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average price target and a 122.27% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Retrophin Inc. is looking more favorable than Gilead Sciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gilead Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Retrophin Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. has 4.75% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -12.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Retrophin Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.