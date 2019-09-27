Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Both Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 65 4.02 1.26B 4.54 14.44 Celgene Corporation 97 0.62 706.32M 6.52 14.10

Demonstrates Gilead Sciences Inc. and Celgene Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Celgene Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gilead Sciences Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gilead Sciences Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 1,950,464,396.28% 26.8% 9.2% Celgene Corporation 730,575,093.09% 83.9% 13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celgene Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Celgene Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Gilead Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and Celgene Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.96% and an $77.2 average price target. Competitively Celgene Corporation has an average price target of $101.5, with potential upside of 2.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gilead Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Celgene Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Celgene Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Celgene Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Celgene Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Gilead Sciences Inc. beats Celgene Corporation.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.