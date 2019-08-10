Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.70 N/A 4.54 14.44 Biogen Inc. 260 3.09 N/A 27.00 8.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gilead Sciences Inc. and Biogen Inc. Biogen Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gilead Sciences Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Biogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gilead Sciences Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2% Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta means Gilead Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Biogen Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Biogen Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Gilead Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences Inc. and Biogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $79.08, and a 21.21% upside potential. Meanwhile, Biogen Inc.’s consensus price target is $270.84, while its potential upside is 14.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Gilead Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Biogen Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gilead Sciences Inc. and Biogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 92.1% respectively. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Biogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Gilead Sciences Inc. beats Biogen Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.