Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) EPS Estimated At $1.72; Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Its Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stake by 42.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 637,249 shares as Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 853,605 shares with $105.84 million value, down from 1.49 million last quarter. Wynn Resorts Limited now has $11.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.93 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES CORRINE CLEMENT VP, CULTURE-COMMUNITY; 14/05/2018 – N.Y. State Comptroller Urges Hldrs Withhold Support From All Wynn Resorts Director Nominees; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS, IN LETTER, REQUEST BOARD TAKE STEPS TO ALLOW FOR MAJORITY OF BOARD TO BE COMPRISED OF NEW DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – WYNN: GLASS LEWIS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE HAGENBUCH CONTRIBUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up; 11/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts proxy fight involving its largest investor heads to a shareholder vote next week; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 19/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim To FBI; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.18% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. GILD’s profit would be $2.18 billion giving it 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 16.23% above currents $66.42 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,756 were accumulated by Bender Robert Associate. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 386,116 shares. 5,322 were accumulated by Kistler. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 1,230 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 39,618 shares. Park National Oh has 6,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 1.64M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Com reported 376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.3% or 10,172 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins Company holds 60,660 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 11,723 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sit Invest has 8,900 shares. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $84.12 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $137.63’s average target is 26.56% above currents $108.75 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 25,530 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Lp invested in 5.88% or 516,304 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,781 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 55,674 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Investors reported 2.28 million shares. Victory Capital Management invested in 0% or 1,396 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 98 shares. Moreover, Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Markston Intll Ltd Liability Com reported 390 shares.

