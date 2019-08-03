Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Contrasting side by side

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.68 N/A 4.54 14.44 NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gilead Sciences Inc. and NanoViricides Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gilead Sciences Inc. and NanoViricides Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2% NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta means Gilead Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, NanoViricides Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, NanoViricides Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gilead Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences Inc. and NanoViricides Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Gilead Sciences Inc. is $79.08, with potential upside of 21.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gilead Sciences Inc. and NanoViricides Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 5.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 28.05% are NanoViricides Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoViricides Inc.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NanoViricides Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.