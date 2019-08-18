Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gilead Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Gilead Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.80% 9.20% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gilead Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. N/A 66 14.44 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Gilead Sciences Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.88 2.76

$80.6 is the average target price of Gilead Sciences Inc., with a potential upside of 27.65%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 67.96%. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gilead Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. Gilead Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gilead Sciences Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.