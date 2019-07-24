Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Comparing side by side

As Drug Manufacturers – Major businesses, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.80 N/A 4.54 14.39 China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 1.09 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Gilead Sciences Inc. and China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gilead Sciences Inc. and China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2% China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -28% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Gilead Sciences Inc. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.36 beta which is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Pharma Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Gilead Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gilead Sciences Inc. and China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.18% and an $80.09 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares and 1.8% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.17% -0.2% -0.97% -8.26% -2.61% 4.4% China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.52% -13.89% 17.82% 0% 19.1% 28.17%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. was less bullish than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats China Pharma Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.