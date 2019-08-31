Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Contrasting side by side

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.59 N/A 4.54 14.44 AbbVie Inc. 75 2.97 N/A 3.54 18.84

In table 1 we can see Gilead Sciences Inc. and AbbVie Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AbbVie Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gilead Sciences Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Gilead Sciences Inc. is presently more affordable than AbbVie Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2% AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, AbbVie Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. Its rival AbbVie Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gilead Sciences Inc. and AbbVie Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.85% and an $80.6 average price target. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc.’s potential upside is 23.21% and its average price target is $81. The information presented earlier suggests that Gilead Sciences Inc. looks more robust than AbbVie Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gilead Sciences Inc. and AbbVie Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 71%. Insiders held 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, AbbVie Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75% AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. has 4.75% stronger performance while AbbVie Inc. has -27.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats AbbVie Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.