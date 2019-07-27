Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined While Tt International Has Cut Its Stake; Alpine Partners Vi Has Upped Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $410,650

Tt International decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 42,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,227 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 90,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.52 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

