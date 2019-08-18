Gilead Sciences (GILD) to pay $0.63 on Sep 27, 2019; St James Investment Company Decreased Its The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 251,358 shares with $27.91M value, down from 255,565 last quarter. The Walt Disney Company now has $243.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:GILD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Gilead Sciences Inc’s current price of $63.14 translates into 1.00% yield. Gilead Sciences Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.65% above currents $63.14 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $87 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. UBS upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $79.96 billion. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 104,257 shares. Dodge Cox has 17.07 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs Inc holds 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,299 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Ptnrs L P reported 5,440 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Swedbank has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,181 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 26,327 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 41,541 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 3,100 shares. Platinum Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ruggie Capital Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parnassus Investments Ca owns 13.07M shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Arga Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 0.41% or 42,104 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.2% or 6,606 shares. 20,737 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Swedbank invested in 0.9% or 1.71M shares. Capital Fund owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,746 shares. Moors And Cabot has 83,332 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 3,113 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.28M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.19 million shares. Pure Advisors Inc reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil reported 8,000 shares stake. Becker has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co owns 8,690 shares. Tompkins holds 26,703 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,420 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.45% or 15,950 shares.