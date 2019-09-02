Gilead Sciences (GILD) to pay $0.63 on Sep 27, 2019; Rapid7 (RPD) Shorts Raised By 11.95%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) had an increase of 11.95% in short interest. RPD’s SI was 4.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.95% from 3.58M shares previously. With 630,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s short sellers to cover RPD’s short positions. The SI to Rapid7 Inc’s float is 9.98%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 259,508 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Rapid7; 14/05/2018 – Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC – SEES FY UNDER ASC 606 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.42; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:GILD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Gilead Sciences Inc’s current price of $63.54 translates into 0.99% yield. Gilead Sciences Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.29’s average target is 14.16% above currents $53.69 stock price. Rapid7 had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Rapid7 Inc: This Cybersecurity Stock Could Be a Big Winner – Profit Confidential” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rapid7 Is Underrated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Turbine (APPS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $80.33 billion. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 675 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sio Mgmt Limited Liability holds 245,968 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 889,510 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 33,330 were reported by House Ltd Liability Corp. Fosun Ltd has 1.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 79,537 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. The New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 54,461 shares. C Worldwide Gru A S holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 196,598 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,561 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,340 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 641,450 shares. Health Value Lc holds 12.53% or 50,000 shares. Town Country Bank Dba First Bankers reported 15,599 shares stake.