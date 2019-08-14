Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered by $310,180 Its Holding; Banc Funds Co Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Has Raised by $339,381 as Stock Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 16,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 634,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 617,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 2,172 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 3.55 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Codorus Valley announces 5% stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Federal Reserve Approval of Share Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant reported 0.85% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,134 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). American Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 18,067 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 158,917 shares. 4,935 are owned by Strs Ohio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 14,462 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Endicott Mgmt Communication holds 5.34% or 255,815 shares. State Street holds 163,038 shares. 1,353 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 1,908 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 7,770 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares to 51,044 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,270 shares, and cut its stake in Bank First National Corporation (BFNC).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $164,153 activity. $8,073 worth of stock was bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W on Monday, May 6.