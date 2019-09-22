Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Owens Corning (OC) Market Valuation Rose While Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $400,084

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 81,068 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 87,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 15.43 million shares traded or 736.12% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares to 434,485 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4,250 shares. Malaga Cove Capital owns 1.59% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 42,380 shares. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 300,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Principal Grp owns 7,501 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 24,160 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Next Fin Gp owns 1,641 shares. Amg Funds Ltd invested in 14,993 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management invested in 0% or 7,666 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,778 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance stated it has 356,777 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 85,419 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares to 21,333 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).