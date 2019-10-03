Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.58 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 551,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.24 million, down from 558,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 5.04 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 2.06 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 440,000 shares to 840,000 shares, valued at $95.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Put).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 9.79 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.