Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Edge Wealth Management Increased Its Holding; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stake Held by Spc Financial Inc

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 21,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 45,580 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 24,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 3.53 million shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 7.33M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 177,220 shares to 104,412 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

