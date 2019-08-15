Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shareholder Presima Lowered Its Position by $15.49 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 706,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 361,406 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 99.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 34,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 323 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, down from 34,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 1.94 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 995 shares to 104,065 shares, valued at $5.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Durect’s Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 700 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sei Invs Communications invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 83,106 are owned by Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Liability. Savant Capital holds 0.07% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,650 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 84,885 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 15,243 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 230,010 shares. Capital Counsel Lc New York holds 69,980 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,656 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 14,464 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Llc has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180 shares. Opus Group Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 25,104 shares. New York-based American Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Anson Funds Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.51% or 15,500 shares. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.1% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ing Groep Nv invested in 18,199 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 72,869 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California-based Aperio Limited has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Glob Endowment LP has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 4,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 203,125 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 416,702 shares. 54,508 were reported by Brinker. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 217,198 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,851 shares.