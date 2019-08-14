Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $3.21 Million as Share Value Declined

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 1.89 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 282,233 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares to 285,824 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf.

