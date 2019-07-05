Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Has Lifted Its Holding; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.33 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 151,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 266,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 69,017 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 594,045 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 28,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Jacobs Lisa R. bought $14,026. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by MADONNA HARRY. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. WILDSTEIN HARRIS also bought $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Thursday, May 16. $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fsi Grp Lc invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 30,165 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 68,911 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 24,923 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 88,690 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 580,877 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 7,561 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 20,116 shares. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.16% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 118,119 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,286 are owned by Rdl Financial. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,270 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0.24% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt LP holds 623,490 shares. Inr Advisory Limited holds 0% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.02% stake. Sterling Limited Co holds 0.68% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,325 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 26,327 shares. Lincoln Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,556 shares. 59,489 are owned by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Washington National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

