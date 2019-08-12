Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Raised by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Declined While Fpr Partners Has Trimmed by $405.96 Million Its Holding

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 153,077 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.99 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 60,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.37% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Roosevelt Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 681,899 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 3,161 were reported by West Coast Financial Ltd. Advisor Prns Lc owns 22,422 shares. 17,950 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc reported 1.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sei Invs Communication holds 0.07% or 324,656 shares. Swedbank stated it has 1.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Newfocus Fin Limited Liability Company holds 5,159 shares. Skba Capital Lc holds 1.81% or 172,800 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman invested in 6,768 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Howe And Rusling stated it has 5,479 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71M shares to 13.69 million shares, valued at $218.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).