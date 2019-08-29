Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Maintained by Underhill Investment Management Llc; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lifted First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position by $1.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 4.57 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 37,233 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 8,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stieven Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3.2% or 566,771 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 257,316 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 18,163 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,696 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 12,085 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Lc owns 145,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 17,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,104 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc. Raymond James And Assocs holds 7,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15,172 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $34.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 188,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,185 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.27% or 23,730 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Woodley Farra Manion Port owns 6,330 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 77,715 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 267,202 shares. 821,389 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 1.87M shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Co stated it has 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). E&G Advisors LP invested in 0.76% or 26,429 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 37,752 shares. Holderness Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.82M shares. Nexus Inv Management accumulated 269,471 shares.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,560 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

