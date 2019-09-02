Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Maintained by Decatur Capital Management Inc; Westwood Management Upped Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,039 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co reported 126 shares. 119,012 are owned by Fayez Sarofim. 11,193 are owned by Parsons Ri. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd accumulated 69,682 shares. New England Management invested in 0.44% or 9,905 shares. The Illinois-based Department Mb Finance State Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,592 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.7% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Drexel Morgan & has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Camarda Llc reported 0.17% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% or 14,464 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,784 shares. 199,513 are held by Robecosam Ag. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.98% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Yhb Inv Advisors reported 1.01% stake. Blackrock holds 8.42 million shares. 1,693 were accumulated by Bb&T. 93,720 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Sageworth Tru Communication accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 10 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 389 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.5% or 3.08M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 18,048 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jane Street Grp accumulated 81,827 shares. Omers Administration owns 1,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 193,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.