Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Has Upped by Hallmark Capital Management Inc; Merck (MRK) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Raised Stake by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 28,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 25,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 70,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 44,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 138,940 shares to 32,769 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,939 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

