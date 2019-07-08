Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Has Raised by Sphera Funds Management Ltd; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Value Rose While Private Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 972,402 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 328,781 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 10,000 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 6,657 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement accumulated 11,447 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,714 shares. Somerset holds 0.46% or 13,437 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 583,301 shares. 97,705 are owned by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 22,247 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,237 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 755,629 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 13,126 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Mutual Ins Communications owns 66,500 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has invested 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hallmark Cap Management holds 28,970 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Company accumulated 6,500 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 520 shares. 13,900 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Ubs Oconnor Llc stated it has 155,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rnc Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Td Asset invested in 0.26% or 4.27M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 0.04% or 14,428 shares. Pinnacle Prns owns 820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment has 21,050 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,630 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc owns 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 70,622 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

