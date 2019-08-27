Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Has Raised by Palouse Capital Management Inc; Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $22.80 Million; Share Price Declined

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 4.05 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 446,555 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Assocs Incorporated reported 3,200 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 21,400 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 12.31M shares. Tompkins owns 15,586 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 460 shares. Anderson Hoagland Com accumulated 27,540 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,450 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Lc reported 106 shares stake. Hudock Cap Lc holds 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 377 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 156,300 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,406 shares. 5,159 were reported by Newfocus Group Inc Limited Co.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp Gets EC Approval for Label Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Lp reported 20,009 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 3,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,856 shares. Parametric Assocs invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sei Invs invested in 173,833 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 5,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.68% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 3.54M shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.25% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 644,507 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 2,429 shares. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Limited Partnership holds 2.32% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 24,276 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 7.32M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust accumulated 2,255 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $137.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).