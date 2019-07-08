Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Has Increased by Buckingham Asset Management Llc; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $6.52 Million

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 152,253 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1038.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 40,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 3,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 171,725 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.95 million shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Lp, Texas-based fund reported 5,440 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Synovus stated it has 24,672 shares. 15,899 are held by Intrust State Bank Na. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 9,690 shares stake. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,378 shares. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Ltd invested in 2.26% or 1.10 million shares. Davidson Advsr reported 345,976 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,493 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 65,043 shares. 12 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 239,416 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares to 11,321 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,821 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 22 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication accumulated 31,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 84,330 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 233,838 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 2.96M shares. C Grp A S reported 746,899 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 1.07M shares. Profit Management Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,925 shares. 13,316 were reported by Notis. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 25,333 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 83,155 shares. Smead Mngmt stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vision Capital Management accumulated 88,334 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.