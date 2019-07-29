Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Boosted by Buckingham Asset Management Llc; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1038.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 40,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 3,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 704,384 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 7,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,484 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Davenport And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,266 shares. 15,659 are held by Jag Cap Limited Company. Shell Asset owns 83,783 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Iberiabank invested in 0.03% or 4,238 shares. Guardian Tru Com invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 752,773 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,514 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Co holds 3,269 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.26% stake. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc owns 62,335 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.5% or 91,440 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 13,126 shares.

