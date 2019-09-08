Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Stake by $2.51 Million; Stock Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 333,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 339,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 1.06M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,122 shares to 10,182 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser owns 203,200 shares. 99,776 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Ameritas Investment Partners has 3,208 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 11,269 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,893 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 52,423 shares. International Invsts, California-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc accumulated 9,811 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gru owns 792,012 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Carlson Lp stated it has 335,652 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,166 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,775 shares to 251,807 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

