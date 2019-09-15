Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Decreased by $920,446 Its Position; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $16.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 13,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 21,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 35,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 215,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.60M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,243 shares to 31,614 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,618 are held by Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Corp. 5,272 are owned by Guardian L P. Cypress Group reported 46,303 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 3,350 are held by Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management holds 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 10,523 shares. 26,856 were reported by Stanley. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,390 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 142,407 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Indiana Tru And Mngmt Com invested in 6,466 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation holds 796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,411 were reported by Jlb & Associate Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.27% or 2.13M shares. Needham Investment Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares. 163,003 are held by Denali Advisors Ltd Liability. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 1.40M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 4,829 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,649 shares. 267,855 are owned by Clark Management Group Inc. Wilen Inv Management Corp owns 38,199 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 0.13% or 6,739 shares. Wright Invsts Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,197 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc holds 0.34% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 57,000 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.1% or 4,912 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 26,199 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 6 were reported by Tci Wealth. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.03% or 73,677 shares. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.11% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 11,974 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,979 shares.

