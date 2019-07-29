Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined While Provident Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $369,915; Burney Co Lifted Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 3.41 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Burney Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 179.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 30,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 16,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $152.64. About 302,054 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,116 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 87,024 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1,140 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 77,715 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services owns 11,111 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,273 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.49% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 31,141 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 10,839 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 109,657 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 360 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Beech Hill Advisors Inc accumulated 8,900 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 1.05% stake. Tradewinds Management Llc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 987,411 shares. 700 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Com.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,307 shares to 23,436 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,158 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR).

