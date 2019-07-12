Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined While Callahan Advisors Has Cut Stake; Overlook Holdings LTD Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) Increased by $7.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.76M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 16,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,710 shares to 32,912 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

