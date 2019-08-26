Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Proshare Advisors Stake in At&T (T) Upped by $1.55 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 49,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.80M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 18,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 50,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 168,518 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

