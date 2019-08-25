Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Maintains Holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO)

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 1.01M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 33,956 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, GILD, ICPT – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ruggie Cap Gru has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 5,130 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,632 shares. 338,124 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. 22,956 were accumulated by Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Keybank Association Oh holds 272,632 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 681,899 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.98% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Com reported 99,994 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 23,730 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 12,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement reported 12,310 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.32% or 136,988 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.